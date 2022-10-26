Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SC candidates for Governor face off in only debate before November elections

Both Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and former Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham have...
Both Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and former Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham have outlined their ideas to boost public safety ahead of voters heading to the polls.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet tonight, Oct. 26, for the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections.

The Post and Courier and SCETV are hosting the debate for the gubernatorial candidates.

Henry McMaster became the 117th Governor of South Carolina on January 24, 2017. He was elected to his first full term as governor on November 6, 2018.

South Carolina hasn’t put a Democrat in the Governor’s position in nearly a quarter-century.

The debate will be shown live on SCETV, on the channel’s website, and its Facebook page, and also YouTube channel. The debate is being held between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both candidates are expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Tyler Jones
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Debate between Warnock and Walker Friday night
Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support
Question 2 on every Georgia ballot could amend the Georgia Constitution to allow for counties...
Know Before You Go: Reason behind Question 2 on the Georgia Ballot
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Early voters continue massive turnout here, across Georgia