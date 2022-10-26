Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities.

It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta.

The school was on lockdown because of this incident.

Authorities say the shotgun was later found on Engle Road.

Two people were observed in subdivision knocking on doors and then trying to enter homes. One of them had a shotgun.

They were scared off by the homeowners of two residences, one who was home and the other remotely through their security system.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the area.

Several students at the school saw the two crossing the very back lot earlier in the day.

There is nothing indicating that the two individuals attempted to directly gain access to the school.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.