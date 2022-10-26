Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown

Cross Creek High School
Cross Creek High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities.

It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta.

MORE | Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping

The school was on lockdown because of this incident.

Authorities say the shotgun was later found on Engle Road.

Two people were observed in subdivision knocking on doors and then trying to enter homes. One of them had a shotgun.

They were scared off by the homeowners of two residences, one who was home and the other remotely through their security system.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the area.

Several students at the school saw the two crossing the very back lot earlier in the day.

There is nothing indicating that the two individuals attempted to directly gain access to the school.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Tyler Jones
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

Cell2Jack
What the Tech: How to turn old phones into cell phones
What the Tech: How to turn old phones into cell phones
What the Tech: How to turn old phones into cell phones
Mary Willis Library
A look inside one of Georgia’s oldest public libraries
A look inside one of Georgia's oldest public libraries
A look inside one of Georgia's oldest public libraries