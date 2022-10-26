Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Tyler Jones
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Daquelvin Brighthop
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
3 family members charged after body found stuffed in basement freezer, police say
Special dresses
Local bridal shop collecting gently used dresses to help out