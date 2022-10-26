A look inside one of Georgia’s oldest public libraries

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington, Ga. is home to one of the oldest public libraries in the state.

It was built in 1888 and opened a year later in 1889. The library has previously been named one of the most beautiful in the state of Georgia.

“This one has a special place in our hearts,” said Director Katherine Gregory.

Since 1889, this building has been a fixture in Washington. The sun shines through its stained-glass windows.

“It looks a lot like a church, with the stained glass. There’s I think a cross outside that you’ll see, but all along, it was built in memory of Mary Willis Jones by her father Dr. Willis,” said Gregory.

Dr. Francis T. Willis wanted to give back to his hometown. What he did was build something Georgia had never seen before, a free public library.

“Libraries are always valued, but this one, in particular, is pretty special,” she said.

She says most of this is original, the floors, bookshelves, fireplace, stained-glass windows, and more.

“It does again bring in a lot of people to see Washington and see this library and see what’s going on. We’ve actually had a couple of people get married here, literally walk down the aisles,” said Gregory.

She says it’s more than just a library.

“We’re sort of part library part museum,” she said.

She’s happy to take care of it because she knows what it means to this community.

You can visit the library Monday through Saturday. Gregory says they’ll be happy to give you a tour.

