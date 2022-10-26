How offenders are giving back to community in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of Washington County’s RSAT Program have been giving back to the community.

They have been working on several projects like setting up the Kaolin Festival, painting and repairing buildings and getting a book library ready for the Family Connection Project.

The program is part of rehabilitation efforts for inmates who struggle with substance abuse.

And they get certificates for completing a two-week industrial workforce training program.

RSAT is a nine-month residential substance abuse treatment program that high-risk, high-need offenders with a history of substance use as a crime-producing behavior, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

