Heavy officer presence on Chalet North Court in North Augusta

Chalet North Court in North Augusta
Chalet North Court in North Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a large law enforcement presence on Chalet North Court near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta.

According to our News 12 crew on the scene, the road is blocked off with crime tape.

Chalet North Court in North Augusta
Chalet North Court in North Augusta(WRDW)
Ga., S.C. rank in top 10 for fatal traffic crash costs

Details are limited. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety for more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

