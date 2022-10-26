Submit Photos/Videos
Harlem softball heads to GHSA Elite 8

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Harlem softball is headed back to Columbus.

The Lady Dogs punched their ticket after knocking off the host city Friday night in a 5-1 battle. Senior RHP Gracyn Gurley is on a mission to bring the town back some hardware for the community.

“They come back game after game. They support us because it’s just a small town and they show us so much love. And I feel like when we play we play for them. And we always play bigger than ourselves,” Gurley said.

“The softball community here is very passionate, and they really, really, really put into it. And I think that’s a great example for our kids. And that’s why the kids strive to do as well as they do,” said Rodney Holder, Harlem’s athletic director.

Harlem last won a state title in 2016.

