Golden Harvest Food Bank offers a look at renovated facility

By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank finished renovations on its facility, and we’re getting a look inside.

CEO and President of Golden Harvest Amy Breitmann says this project will allow them to invite more volunteers and help more people.

MORE | Golden Harvest Food Bank unveils new refrigerated truck

“This is not our mission; this is our community’s mission. This is, you know, we want to invite the community in and work alongside us,” she said.

Congressman Rick Allen was also at the tour. Breitmann says as much time as she spends advocating for those in need, it’s nice to see leaders visit.

