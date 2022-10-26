Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few showers early Wednesday as a front passes through the region and another chance for rain this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches our region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Scattered showers will move through the CSRA early Wednesday, mainly before sunrise. Rain totals less than 0.1″ are expected across the region. Skies will clear behind the front by midday Wednesday and stay sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Dry weather returns Thursday with seasonal lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast Thursday between 5-10 mph and skies will be mostly sunny.

Clouds start to move back into the region Thursday night into Friday. Morning lows Friday will be in the low 50s and highs will be cooler in the low 70s under cloudy skies.

Saturday looks dry, but partly to mostly cloudy skies will be overhead. Morning lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the low 70s. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday and bring a better chance for showers Saturday night through Monday morning. It doesn’t look like an all day washout Sunday, but rain chances will be on and off. Highs Sunday will be cooler near 70. Keep it here for updates during the week.

