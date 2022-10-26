Black movie director says he was racially profiled during drug search at airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Black TV and movie director said he was racially profiled when he was stopped and searched for drugs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Tabari Sturdivant from College Park said he was stopped by two agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration at his gate on Friday morning.

“I was totally racially profiled and you humiliated me in front of everybody on that plane and I didn’t have any drugs or contraband on me,” said Sturdivant, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the DEA confirmed that the agents did stop and search Sturdivant on Friday.

TONIGHT: A Black TV & film director, wearing the black hoodie, said he was racially profiled when he was stopped and searched for drugs by DEA agents at his gate at Hartsfied-Jackson ATL International Airport.



His story and the DEA’s response at 11pm on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩. pic.twitter.com/VrUY6qqQtJ — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) October 26, 2022

The spokesperson would not explain why Sturdivant was chosen, what the agents were looking for, or if searches by DEA agents are common outside a boarding gate.

“I fly pretty often and that was one of the most out-of-the-ordinary things I’ve ever seen,” said Kevin Franks, who was a passenger on the same flight.

Franks, who recorded the search on his cell phone, said it lasted roughly four to five minutes.

“That didn’t make sense for the time and place and then for have it to be an African American with everything that has gone on in this country recently, that just didn’t make sense,” said Franks, who lives in Los Angeles.

In the video, you see an agent pulling a laptop and other items out of a black bag.

Sturdivant said the agents did not find anything suspicious and he did not face any punishment.

“Before he started going through my bags, he was like do you have any drugs on you, do you smoke, do you have any money on you? And that was before, I was like, what is this,” said Sturdivant.

After the search, Sturdivant said one agent ushered him back to the ticket counter so he could get off of the standby list.

In their statement to Atlanta News First, a DEA spokesperson said:

“After the encounter, Mr. Sturdivant expressed that he was nervous because he was flying standby for a flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Los Angeles, California and was not sure if he could get on the flight. DEA personnel went out of their way to get Mr. Sturdivant on a flight. Mr. Sturdivant was appreciative of DEA’s assistance with the flight.”

Sturdivant’s search comes two weeks after two prominent entertainers filed a lawsuit alleging racial profiling during separate searches at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

I felt completely powerless, I felt violated, I felt cornered,” said actor Clayton English, who said he was profiled during a search by Clayton County police officers in October 2020.

RELATED: Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

English along with comedian Eric Andre filed a lawsuit against Clayton County officers on Oct. 11.

“The experience was humiliating and dehumanizing. It was degrading. I had all the other passengers gawking at me when I had done nothing wrong,” said Andre, during a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

Atlanta News First reached out to the airport officials. A spokesperson said they cooperate with federal agents, but ushered questions about specific searches to the DEA.

Andre, English, and Sturdivant were all flying Delta from ATL to LAX.

A Delta spokesperson also declined to comment on this incident and said the DEA was the best to answer questions surrounding the search.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.