Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months during renovations

Bell Auditorium in Augusta
Bell Auditorium in Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bell Auditorium will close for about a year during renovations.

Brad Usry with the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority said the decision was made during the design process for renovations in consulting with architects and engineers.

MORE | Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes

During reviews with the local contractors and discussions with the local building code officials, the authority decided it was prudent and in the best interest of public safety to close the auditorium to events from July 6, 2023, to May 10, 2024.

Usry pointed out that the nearby James Brown Arena is available and can be configured to accommodate most events that would normally be held in the Bell Auditorium by using event drapes.

A main goal of the authority is to continue to attract events to Augusta during the expansion and renovation of the Bell Auditorium, Usry said.

