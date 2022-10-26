Augusta National reportedly under antitrust investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big news in the world of professional golf.

Augusta National Golf Club is under an antitrust investigation by the Department of Justice, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The investigation stems from claims made by LIV Golf in an anti-trust lawsuit filed last summer.

The Wall Street Journal cites “people familiar with the matter” saying Augusta National has produced documents for the Justice Department investigation.

The antitrust investigation into professional golf reportedly also includes the U.S. Golf Association and the PGA.

