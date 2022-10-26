Aiken County Sheriff’s office alerts citizens of phone scams

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them that they have missed jury duty or have outstanding fines that need to be paid immediately because of a pending warrant or citations.

Authorities say perpetrators are also making claims of being associated with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and any other governmental agency to solicit money from citizens in the county.

Law Enforcement Agencies or Governmental Agencies do not collect fines or fees over the phone, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office wants citizens to be aware that if they have any outstanding fines, they should pay them to the appropriate Clerk of Court Office directly or by mail.

Anyone who is identifying themselves as a Law Enforcement Officer or as a representative of a government agency over the phone to collect money, victims should request all contact information and contact numbers from the person who is calling.

Here are a few tips to remember, from the sheriff’s office:

• Law Enforcement/government agencies will not contact you demanding immediate payment for outstanding fines/warrants

• Be cautious of giving out personal information over the phone

• Do not agree to any payment over the phone for a company/agency you are not familiar with

If anyone has any information about suspects, or want to report calls of this type or any case, we encourage them to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811

Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620

North Augusta Department of Public Safety at (803) 279-2121

