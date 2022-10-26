Submit Photos/Videos
After pedestrian fatally struck on William Few Parkway, residents are concerned

By Hallie Turner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly hit and run over the weekend on William Few Parkway has people concerned.

They say it’s a danger for people who like to walk the trails. Residents have been asking for more police presence, speed bumps, and lower speed limits, hoping it will slow drivers down.

We went to where Christopher Herrin was hit by a car right along the Euchee Creek Greenway Trails. We saw firsthand how many round the corner at a high speed and do not pay attention to those who use the crosswalk.

Many who enjoy the trail say Herrin’s death may lead to others if the county doesn’t act now.

Linda and Bela Humphrys walk a couple of miles each morning on Columbia County’s Greenway trails, and they know you have to be careful.

Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian

“The safest people that cross if you have a dog with you, they’ll stop with a dog, but if you cross them without one, you’re just taking your life in your own hands,” said Bela.

Linda says they can walk the trail any time of day, and the parkway will always be full of distracted drivers.

“The cars are coming too fast to slow down and have time to stop. Or a car will stop in one direction, and the one behind it isn’t paying attention and almost rear-ends it,” she said.

Columbia County Manager Steve Johnson says even though William Few Parkway is becoming busier by the day, stop lights won’t solve the issue.

“If we had a traffic light in front of every neighborhood, on William Few Parkway, or any road for that matter, you would be stopping at traffic lights the entire time,” he said.

Instead, he says it could make things worse.

Ga., S.C. rank in top 10 for fatal traffic crash costs

“We have to be able to balance the ability to be able to move cars and to be able to have pedestrian safety as well,” he said.

Some neighbors are asking for more police presence.

“Possibly sidewalks, speed bumps,” said Linda.

Johnson says it’s an expensive project.

“As the county grows, and as we grow those particular things, you will see additional sidewalks. But to say that the county needs to put a sidewalk on every road, we try to have our developers do that in the neighborhoods, but on roads like William Few Parkway, that’s an expensive proposition,” he said.

Johnson says he advises people walking to pay attention to the cars and stay on the trails. For those driving, watch their surroundings so that everyone makes it home at night.

