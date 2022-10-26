8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get.

We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up.

Despite how it looks from the side of 8th Street, Le Chat Noir is open.

While construction is all towards work to prevent power outages from happening in the downtown area, their business has taken a hit.

“It’s not just a theatre or a bar that we come to. This is where we get to put on shows. I’ve gotten to come out of my shell on this stage myself, but also be able to do volunteer work for the community,” said Le Chat Noir Amanda Waymer.

Waymer says the noise is cutting through this space, which she says was only supposed to last a month. That was back in August. Now, she’s afraid the noise will slow down their Halloween weekend fundraiser, Black Cat Carnival.

“This is our main fundraiser for the whole year for the whole theatre production,” she said. “Will help us present new shows, keep the lights on, help keep Le Chat running.”

It’s an event we plan for months and months.

Georgia Power is behind the project. They say the main reason for delays in upgrading the downtown power line is that they’re also rebuilding two almost 100-year-old underground brick structures which carry wiring.

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft is unaware of the one-month deadline. He says this work for 8th and Ellis Street should be complete by mid-December if the weather doesn’t slow them down.

Similar work will continue in different areas into 2023.

Waymer said: “Despite it being a big issue for le chat, there are other businesses on this road that are being affected.”

That fundraiser will take place at the corner of 8th and Ellis this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.