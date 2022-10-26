Submit Photos/Videos
2 suspects arrested in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

From left: Keyonce Zakhia Walker, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keandra Sherie Smith
From left: Keyonce Zakhia Walker, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keandra Sherie Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car.

Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.

Records didn’t indicate that a third suspect, Keandra Sherie Smith, had been arrested.

The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive and continued on Gordon Highway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her right upper arm.

Another woman who reportedly was the driver said she was in the driver’s seat when the car was on Bahama Drive as people from “numerous unknown vehicles started shooting at their vehicle,” deputies wrote in an incident report.

The driver took off and ended up on Gordon Highway, where two unknown vehicles behind the car continued shooting.

The vehicle was on its rim when the driver made it to Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. The driver believed the right rear tire was shot out during the incident.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

