Washington County deputies seek missing 20-year-old

Domanic Roberson
Domanic Roberson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Domanic Roberson, 20, was last seen on Church Street in Harrison.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 156 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Capt. Trey Burgamy at 478-232-1366 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at at 478-552-0911.

