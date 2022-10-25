Submit Photos/Videos
Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival

Salvation Army Kroc Center, Augusta
Salvation Army Kroc Center, Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival.

In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning.

The generator was still in the box and just bought in the past couple of days to power the bounce houses at the fall festival.

MORE | Domestic violence reports are down: What the stats tell us

The golf carts were important for the festival, too, as they are the heavy-duty variety used for security and other needs at the center, 1833 Broad St.

There was no damage to the center.

Salvation Army spokesman Chris Bailey said he hopes someone will step forward with some information that can help authorities catch the culprit.

“Of course, we’re gonna be fine because we always are,” Bailey said. “We can squirm our way out of just about anything, but the timing is just bad.”

The fall festival on Saturday will include a trunk-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bailey said.

Also on Saturday, the Salvation Army will hold family-friendly performances at 3 and 6 p.m. by illusionist Harris III that will support the Center of Hope’s ongoing efforts. General admission tickets for each show are $20. VIP tickets are $35.

MORE | As national test scores fell, how did Ga., S.C. kids do?

