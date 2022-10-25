Submit Photos/Videos
Powerball jackpot grows to biggest jackpot of the year

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Powerball’s top prize has grown to the...
South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Powerball’s top prize has grown to the largest jackpot of 2022 and the fifth-largest ever offered.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Powerball’s top prize has grown to the largest jackpot of 2022 and the fifth-largest ever offered.

When Wednesday’s drawing is held, anyone who matches all six numbers will win a $700 million jackpot.

The jackpot run has already produced wins across the Palmetto State, including a $1 million win in Myrtle Beach, a $200,000 win in Greenville, and $50,000 wins for players in Rock Hill, Columbia, Hilton Head Island and Little River, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

Players can win $1 million for matching the first five white ball numbers or win $4 for matching only the red Powerball number. There are eight ways to win prizes in addition to the jackpot, she said.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:59 p.m. and odds of winning that $700 million jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

