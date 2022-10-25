‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago.

“No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother.

We’re checking back in as the 988 Georgia Division reports an uptick in calls to the crisis hotline.

Jennings was a 14-year-old freshman at Evans High School who died by suicide shortly after the new school year started.

It’s been about three months since his death, and his mother says she hopes to prevent another mom from feeling the same pain.

Three months feels like an eternity for the Jennings family.

“Nothing will ever be the same for sure,” said Jennings.

On Aug. 9, 14-year-old Jennings tried to take his own life. He died five days later.

“It’s hard. It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she said.

A shrine in the living room lights up some of their favorite pictures. She says there were no warning signs that she knew about.

“I wish that we had known about these resources. I wish he knew about these resources,” said Jennings.

In July, Georgia launched its 988 crisis line for people experiencing a mental health emergency.

When you call, a trained clinical or specialist will be on the other side.

Monica Johnson is the director of the division of Georgia Behavioral Health. She said, “I think it’s one of the most transformational things in my 25 years of working in this field.”

Early data collected in the first 45 days shows an uptick in call volume.

Most of those calls are from rural counties, with 10 percent of callers being young adults, with a high volume of calls from men.

“No matter what your status is, no matter what your socio-economic status is, no matter your ethnicity, your gender, you’re able to get help in a very easy way,” said Johnson.

All you have to do is dial three digits. It’s three clicks that can save not only your life but your family’s.

Jennings said: “I just hope that it can stop another mom from feeling like this.”

