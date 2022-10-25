Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally.

Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother Kasey Brooks will now be handled by the office of Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams.

Brooks is accused of misdemeanor battery in the Sept. 1, 2021, attack on a 61-year-old day-care instructor who Brooks said was abusing her son – a conclusion she reached after viewing video of the instructor interacting with her son.

Authorities reviewed the case and decided not to file charges against the instructor at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

Christine is a member of the church, making it a conflict of interest for him to handle the case.

The video of the attack shows the mother repeatedly attacking the preschool teacher even as witnesses tried to pull her off. When it was over, the teacher left in an ambulance.

The classroom surveillance video of interactions between Brooks’ son and the instructor is four hours long. Watch the video footage here:

Around 10:15 a.m., you see the child in question kick other children. The teacher gives him a small spanking, then lifts him up by his arms.

At 10:23 a.m., he appears to have trouble sitting still during story-time. He kicks another child and the teacher grabs his legs. A minute later he unties the teacher’s shoes. Then he starts to kick her and she lifts him up by his legs. You can’t see this because of the blur, but deputies confirm his head is resting on her shoes and never left the ground.

At 10:41 a.m., you can see the little boy kick the teacher again. A minute later, she picks him up and sits him down.

Around 12 p.m., he knocks over a box of toys. The teacher walks over and leads him by the arm to time out.

At 12:49 p.m., the teacher puts his shoes on. We can’t hear what’s being said but after he touches her hand and she cups his face and appears to shake it as if delivering firm instructions. Moments later, she pulls in him and pats his back. He hugs her and climbs in her lap.

Brooks filed a report with deputies telling them she viewed footage of the teacher “Physically abusing and mishandling her son.” After deputies watched it, they told the I-Team, “Investigators concluded no crime occurred.” They also asked the district attorney’s office to review it and they agreed.

