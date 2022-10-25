Masters, Amazon look to hire hundreds at job expos

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters Tournament and Amazon Augusta will both host their own upcoming hiring events for local job positions.

The Masters Tournament

The Masters is hosting two job expositions this week at the HUB for Community Innovation, where attendees can speak with representatives from the Masters team and learn about opportunities in concessions, housekeeping and in culinary as a line cook or steward.

The HUB expos will take place this Thursday from 2-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.–1p.m. at the HUB, 631 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.

The next two expos will be held on Nov. 3. from 2-6 p.m., and Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

These two events are geared toward for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff, and will be hosted at the Legends Club, at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B, Augusta Ga.

The Masters has also started accepting applications for 2023 Masters job positions.

Those interested in applying are welcome to learn more about tournament positions, or meet department representatives if you have already applied.

Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament can be found at jobs.masters.com. They will be accepted through Dec. 5. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or before March 22, 2023.

Amazon Augusta

Amazon Augusta will present a one-day hiring event for hundreds of jobs in the area on Wednesday.

The event will showcase hundreds of seasonal, full time and part time job roles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This hiring event is the second announcement of Amazon hiring initiatives. On Oct. 6, Amazon announced they were hiring 150,000 people for the holidays.

Amazon Spokesperson, Ermon Ward, will be running the event, located at the Sheraton Hotel, 1069 Stevens Creek Rd., Augusta, GA.

Those who attend and have the proper employment documentation will be processed for positions with the company on-the-spot.

According to Amazon Augusta, more than 800 full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles are available in Appling/Augusta-Richmond County across Amazon’s operations.

Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in select locations, and seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions, according to Amazon Augusta.

