Job outlook continues to look bright in South Carolina, Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Job openings continue to outpace the number of South Carolina residents looking for work.

Meanwhile, Georgia has reached an all-time high in the number of jobs.

New numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show South Carolina’s labor market “remains dynamic as it has been throughout much of the economic recovery from the height of the pandemic,” the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce said Tuesday.

“South Carolina still has a very tight job market, with businesses eager to hire workers,” said Bryan Grady, an official at the state agency. “Our job opening rate is tied for eighth among the 50 states, and there are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian.”

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce chief Dan Ellzey said statistics show most people are moving within the labor force rather than leaving it.

South Carolina labor statistics (Contributed)

Georgia, meanwhile, showed a similar pattern in the changes in job openings from July to August, going from 432,000 openings to 388,000 from one month to the next.

The number of jobs in Georgia is at an all-time high of 4.83 million. Job gains in September included additional opportunities in administrative and support services, 3,100, health care and social assistance, 2,800, accommodation and food services, 2,600, non-durable goods manufacturing, 1,800, and wholesale trade, 1,800.

At the national level, job openings rates decreased in 26 states, increased in two states, and were little changed in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The largest decreases in job openings rates occurred in Michigan (-2.4 percentage points), Ohio (-2.0 points), and Indiana (-1.9 points). The increases in job openings rates occurred in Alaska (+4.0 percentage points) and Wyoming (+2.3 points). Over the month, the national job openings rate decreased (-0.6 point).

