Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia resident wins $200K during Monday night Powerball drawing

Powerball Powerplay
Powerball Powerplay(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They may not have won it all but one lucky Georgia resident is still probably pretty happy.

According to Georgia Lottery, one person won $200,000 during Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, with a red Powerball 16. The power play gave players a 4x increase in winnings.

The Georgia winner matched four of the numbers and the red Powerball number for $50,000. However, since they had the power play, total winnings equal $200,000.

Lottery officials have not said where the winning ticket was sold.

The next drawing is on Wednesday. The jackpot is estimated to reach $680 million or $326 million in cash. Players must match all 5 numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot. The odds were 2 in 292.2 million on Monday.

Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to be the 7th largest in Powerball’s history.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Tyler Jones
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
From left: Clarence Brown and Jasmine Camp
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Shooting injures 1; bullets nearly hit kids in North Augusta

Latest News

From left: Keyonce Zakhia Walker, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keandra Sherie Smith
2 suspects arrested in car-to-car shooting that injured woman
The Upside of Downs Augusta, Aiken group host event in celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness...
Augusta, Aiken groups uses event funds to service Down Syndrome children
15th Annual Buddy Walk
Debate between Warnock and Walker Friday night
Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support
Stallings Island Middle School
Stallings Island student cuts classmate with blade, district says