Ga., S.C. rank in top 10 for fatal traffic crash costs

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina rank top 10 in traffic crash death costs according to a new road accident report.

According to Fasig Brooks, a personal injury lawyer team, the research report revealed the total cost of traffic collisions across each US state.

Georgia ranks number 5 at 2.10 billion and South Carolina ranks number 9 at 1.56 billion in traffic crash death costs, according to the report.

The most injuries caused by road accidents are crashes with other motor vehicles, which caused 3.6 million injuries in 2020, over five times more than any other accident. This is also more than all the other road accidents combined.

Crashes with other motor vehicles take the top spot for causing the most deaths in 2020, with 17,500 deaths. 5,000 deaths more than any other road accident.

On Oct. 13, a study discovered South Carolina and Georgia in the top five states for traffic deaths per miles traveled on rural roads.

The report from TRIP, a national transportation nonprofit, ranks South Carolina as No. 1 and Georgia as No. 4 in deaths on non-interstate, rural roads.

South Carolina’s fatality rate is 4.13 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, while Georgia’s is 2.74, according to the report, Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges.

Jake Nelson, AAA traffic safety advocacy and research director. “At a time when our nation is recording record high traffic deaths, transportation investments ought to prioritize curbing traffic injuries where we can make the greatest impact—rural roads.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

