Early voters continue massive turnout here, across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Georgians continuing to cast early ballots in historic numbers, two weeks remain until Nov. 8, Election Day for Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms.

Early voting ends Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day.

As of Tuesday morning, about 892,000 Georgia voters has cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 132,272 showing up on Monday. Monday’s total marks 33.5% of the 2018 total for day eight of early voting, and is only 19% less than day eight during the 2020 Presidential election.

Richmond County on Monday saw 960 early voters, more than Saturday. So far, there have been nearly 7,000 total.

Columbia County has seen more than 13,600 voters, including 2,037 Monday.

If you want to vote, Richmond County will open some new polling sites Wednesday.

These locations will be open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:

Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 3463 Golden Camp Road

Robert Howard Community Center/Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

In Columbia County voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the G-3 Building in the Evans government complex and at the former Euchee Creek Library.

Early voting numbers in 2022 have remained within striking distance of 2020 turnout and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of early voting last week.

In Georgia, poll numbers show 45 percent of early voters are over 65, despite making up a fifth of the state’s voters.

This is a new approach for many voters in this age group.

Political science professor Charles Bullock at the University of Georgia says the millions of dollars in campaigning may be causing a huge turnout.

The pandemic may be a reason for the shift in the behavior.

“We suspect maybe a part of it has … going back to COVID. I think probably a lot of these older voters voted absentee two years ago, send out the absentee ballots with the primary, you could check a box and get it for the general election,” Bullock said. “So it got them into the idea of voting before Election Day.”

Bullock predicts at least half of the state’s 7 million registered voters will turn out for this election.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.