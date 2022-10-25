Despite lower numbers, SafeHomes of Augusta continues to make a difference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen an increase in crime around the area, but the numbers for domestic violence are down.

In 2022, Richmond County shows more than 10,000 reports of domestic violence. Columbia County has more than 500, and Aiken County has more than 1,600.

We spoke with SafeHomes of Augusta about what they’re seeing in these numbers.

Aimee Hall with SafeHomes says while the reported numbers appear to be down, that’s not always a good thing. Because reports often mean a victim is trying to part ways or create a paper trail, and sometimes silence means suffering.

“We can have a shelter full at one moment, and then a couple of weeks down the road, we may not have anyone in the shelter. But that doesn’t mean that violence is not happening. That doesn’t mean that people still aren’t calling,” said Hall.

According to the city, Richmond County prosecutes more than 2,000 cases a year involving domestic violence.

“No matter what the myths are or what the stereotype of domestic violence is, it’s all about power and control,” she said.

Cases may be down, but Hall says those numbers don’t show the full picture.

“It’s all about when the victim knows that it’s safe to leave,” said Hall.

It’s something survivor Mackenzie Carlson found herself in the middle of four years ago.

“I’m kind of somewhere in the middle where I survived by some sheer miracle, but I did not leave when I should have,” said Hall.

SafeHomes is an unmarked domestic violence center where victims can take a step back and breathe.

“We help them try to find a job. We help them try to find housing. We pay for the first month’s rent, utilities, childcare, and transportation, and we can pay for those things for up to three months,” she said.

Carlson wishes she had reached out for help before things took a turn for the worse.

“I feel like everything would have been different if I had those resources. I remember the struggle. I was trying to push his hands off of me and I heard a snap. That was the sound of my nose breaking,” she said.

Hall says they serve 10 counties, and it worries her what Augusta would look like if the help center wasn’t here.

“It makes me sad to think that if we weren’t here, because there are so many people that have reached out to us last year. Over 1,900 people reached out to us for services, and we provided over 25,000 services,” she said.

Hall says SafeHomes is making a difference when she hears from the survivors.

“I think about the survivors that we offer services to who now have come back and talk to us and said ‘if you weren’t here, I could be dead if you weren’t here’,” she said.

With the holidays coming up SafeHomes sees fewer people because many try to stay together through the holidays, but the increase comes after they are over.

The call doesn’t have to wait. If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can call their 24/7 crisis hotline.

