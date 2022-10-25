Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will gradually return to average over the next couple of days with above average temperatures likely by mid-week. Rain will be scarce for the next 7 days or so, but there will be a small chance of rain late tonight into early Wednesday as a front passes through the region and another chance for rain this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches our region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the mid and low 40s early this morning. Winds will be light to calm.

The gradual warm up continues today with highs approaching 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph. Skies will turn cloudy tonight into early Wednesday as a weak front passes through the region.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s tonight as more humidity swings into the region. Tonight, into early Wednesday morning, there could be a passing sprinkle or two as a front passes through the region, but any rain we get will be very light. Highs will be near 80 once again Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

Dry weather returns Thursday with above average temperatures near 80 for highs. Friday highs will be cooler in the low 70s with cloudy skies. Rain chances return by Saturday with our next system moving in. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s and an isolated chance for shower activity. Keep it here for the latest updates.

