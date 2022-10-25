Caught on video: Waynesboro fast-food customer throws tantrum

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fast-food customer threw a temper tantrum at a drive-thru, reaching in to dump beverages and toss around equipment.

The Waynesboro Police Department posted video of the tantrum on Facebook, asking the public to help identify the culprit.

“This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too far,” the agency said on Facebook. “Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Waynesboro.”

Police asked anyone with information on the man to call 706-554-8030.

“We would like to serve him a criminal charge combo,” the agency said.

