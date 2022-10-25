Submit Photos/Videos
Brian Jordan visits Augusta school for Red Ribbon Week

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Atlanta Brave and Atlanta Falcon Brian Jordan visited Garrett Elementary in Augusta to motivate students to read by donating books to start their home libraries.

He’s a children’s author himself and had the opportunity to speak to the whole school about the importance of reading during Red Ribbon Week.

Jordan’s been in front of loud crowds before. NFL stadiums, Major League ballparks, and Garrett Elementary School.

“If you learn to read, you can achieve anything in life, and that’s not just sports but in life period. If I didn’t have education, I would not be where I am today,” he said.

Jordan wants to inspire kids to get into reading through his foundation’s reading challenge.

“My program is geared toward a first and second grade because we have to get these kids’ reading by third grade,” said Jordan.

Jordan visited Garrett Elementary last school year. The school’s principal noticed the impact of that visit.

“She called me and said, ‘hey, we’ve gotta do it again this year, kids are starting to read more, read more books, and that’s what we want to see’,” said Jordan.

So he came back with a free book for every student and a message.

“If you learn to read, you can achieve anything you want in life,” said Jordan. “That’s what I’m trying to do. Give these kids some hope.”

Jordan says he’ll come back to Garrett Elementary later in the year to play a kickball game with the class that wins his reading challenge.

City leaders approve mentorship program grant for Augusta youth
