Augusta Regional Airport announces art installation

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Augusta Regional Airport announces its art installation from one artist, for the traveling public.

The airport has established an art program, The Augusta Airport Public Art, to highlight the strong art community of the Central Savannah River Area.

According to the airport, their art committee selected this artist to highlight their talents and extensive experience in photography.

Bruce McElya, an artist from Aiken, S.C., has been chosen to exhibit his art in the commercial terminal building for the fourth quarter of the year.

Travelers and the public can view McElya’s work in the gate area from Oct. through Dec.

The airport has created this program to showcase the talent of the local art community, to be viewed by thousands.

