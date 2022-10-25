Augusta city leaders move forward on youth, transit programs
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Meeting at the committee level Tuesday, Augusta Commission members discussed several issues.
Here’s a look at some of them:
- Commission members moved forward on a $10,000 grant for “Coaching Boys into Men,” sending the matter to the full commission.
- The city leaders advanced plans for microtransit software to help improve service for Augusta Transit, sending it to the full commission
- Commissioners voted to accept information and form a workshop next week discuss the transition of the Code Enforcement Department to a Code Compliance Department. In this conversation to address blighted properties while changing the department name to something less threatening, department leaders mentioned four vacancies, an average salary of inspectors is currently set at $37,000 (with discussion soon coming about potentially bumping up those salaries) and more than 300 blighted properties within Augusta. A workshop next week will discuss these vacancies, ordinances and more
- Commissioner Ben Hasan moved to change the name of the Fifth Street Bridge to the Freedom Bridge and remove Jefferson Davis sign on the bridge. There’s a highway in South Carolina named for the Confederate leader. The matter will now go to mayor of North Augusta to get mutual approval.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.