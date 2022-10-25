Agencies began searching landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains one week ago

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marked one week since the Chatham County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains.

Agents and officers with the FBI and Chatham County Police have spent every weekday since Oct. 18 searching a Chatham County landfill for any sign of Simon.

In a news conference on the day the agencies started the search, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said they believe Quinton was placed in a dumpster and then unknowingly taken to the landfill.

The police were expecting this search to be a grueling, very involved process that would be physically tolling for everyone involved.

Crews have been working weekdays from sunrise to around 5 p.m., searching one specific area of the landfill, pile by pile.

A week has gone by since they first started, and police still haven’t announced that they’ve found Quinton’s body. But the lack of an update isn’t surprising.

“Searchers will move through the debris placed on the search deck, looking for evidence. Once that debris is cleared, it will be placed on the search deck, and then removed, and then replaced with another section of material. This will not be quick, this will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain,” said Will Clarke, with the FBI.

“It’s kind of up to what happens, but as Agent Clarke said, this is not going to be quick. This is not going to happen within a day or so. We are here for the long haul, until we determine that we don’t need to be here anymore,” Chief Hadley said.

Police were asked when exactly they stopped trash being brought to the location they’re searching, and they said they couldn’t expand on anything they had already said.

We know that as of Oct. 18, no trash is being brought to the location they’re searching. That date is almost two weeks after Quinton was first reported missing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.