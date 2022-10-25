Submit Photos/Videos
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay.

ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack.

Joan Hutto, a resident of the Evelan of Clemson retirement community, got to cheer on the Tigers for her first GameDay in 90 years.

The 90-year-old said she had been to several Clemson ball games over the years but never got to experience the College GameDay experience.

Hutto mentioned she had no idea there would be so many people on Bowman Field.

Clemson defeated the Wolfpack 30 to 20.

“Her team spirit and enthusiasm surely helped her team secure the win,” said Hazel Miller, Community Relations Manager at Evelan of Clemson.

