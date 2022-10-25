2 suspects sought in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with gunfire at a fast-food restaurant that was the site of a murder earlier this year .

The gunfire was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday at Captain D’s, 3166 Wrightsboro Road.

When deputies arrived, employees told them a male fired a gun into the building several times from the parking lot.

There were several employees inside the building but no one was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators have identified and have issued warrants for two suspects, Tyler Jones and De Asia Payne.

Jones left the scene in a brown/gold Honda Accord driven by Payne and bearing Georgia license plate TGQ3114, deputies said Tuesday.

Jones, 19, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, while Payne, 20, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 136 pounds. Authorities released photos of both suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1080.

The Captain D’s was the site of the fatal shooting on June 14 of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta . Authorities ultimately arrested suspect Ravanell Gomillion, 40.

Both shootings are part of a surge in violent crime that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring across the CSRA . The surge has affected communities large and small, but Augusta, as the CSRA’s largest city, ha been hit particularly hard. Deputies have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

