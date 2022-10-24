Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman, 29 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An 86-year-old woman and 29 dogs were killed in a Phoenix house fire Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the home around 12:45 p.m., when they rescued the woman and took her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.

Firefighters were able to save nine dogs and take them to the Arizona Humane Society, but 28 of the dogs died at the home. AHS said early Monday morning that another dog had died, bringing the total to 29.

AHS said two of the surviving eight dogs have a “guarded prognosis.” They described the situation as seemingly being “hoard-like conditions,” with many of the dogs being underweight and having ticks, matted fur, and urine-soaked fur.

Fire officials are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey McMurray
Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian
Two car accident on Washington Road has been cleared up.
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
Near-standstill traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
John Lee Scarboro
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Fairmount Street fire
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street

Latest News

Adam Montgomery, with defense attorneys Caroline Smith, far left, and Paige Pihl-Buckley...
Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested on murder charge
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?