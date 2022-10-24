Williston’s Ivy Garden Club scarecrow competition brings in the fall

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in Barnwell County is drawing attention with its creative scarecrow displays.

It’s the Ivy Garden Club of Williston’s competition. Some are just for show, and others are for you and the family to grab a photo.

We went to see what else is involved with the competition. Main Street’s lampposts are lined with scarecrows.

“We wanted to beautify the town in the fall,” said Margo Huggins.

She organized this scarecrow contest. She’s a member of Williston’s Ivy Garden Club. They invited the town to use its imagination.

“It’s awesome. I love to see the creativity that comes of it from each of the participants,” she said.

That creativity is on display with almost 20 scarecrows.

“This year, it seems like minions are the thing,” said Huggins.

Three displays are minions. There’s also one where people are roasting marshmallows.

“There’s a kissing booth. Nobody’s in it, so you could go be in it if you’d like,” she said.

Huggins likes the interactive displays. There’s one where you can swing with a scarecrow.

“It’s like a date night,” said Huggins.

She says it’s great to see the community have fun with it, but only one can win, and the club has its winner.

“They took a display and painted it and cut out circles, so you are the actual scarecrow, you put your head in there, and you become the scarecrow,” she said.

