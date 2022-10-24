‘We’ve had over 1,000 voters’: First day of advanced voting in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polls across South Carolina wrapped up the first day of early voting, where anyone registered could cast their ballots early without an excuse.

After record turnout in Georgia last week, we headed to Aiken to see how many people came out to vote.

It’s the first election since Governor Henry McMaster signed the election reform bill into law.

On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials report a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.

She said, “Our turnout today has been awesome between our two locations, the one here in Aiken and the one in North Augusta. We’ve had over 1,000 voters.”

For voters like Roy Richardson, early voting provides the opportunity to skip the lines and vote when you want.

“It means a lot because I like voting early, and most of the time when I was working, I always took the absentee ballot way out. Early voting means a lot. I can get some other stuff done, and I don’t have to restrict myself to a particular day,” said Richardson.

The new law expanded early voting options in the palmetto state.

Holland said: “Before with the absentee; you had to have a reason. Now it’s allowing voters to come out early without a reason.”

Voters in Aiken County can vote early at the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration Office or the North Augusta Public Safety Station II off of Five Notch Road, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ends on Nov. 5.

