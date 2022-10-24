Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey McMurray
Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian
Two car accident on Washington Road has been cleared up.
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
Near-standstill traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
John Lee Scarboro
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Fairmount Street fire
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street

Latest News

Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law
Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl...
Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
U.K. parents speak out about son killed by driver from Aiken