Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey McMurray
Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian
Two car accident on Washington Road has been cleared up.
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
Near-standstill traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
John Lee Scarboro
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Fairmount Street fire
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street

Latest News

Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death
Forest app
What the Tech: End phone distractions with the ‘Forest’ app
What the Tech: End phone distractions with 'Forest' app
What the Tech: End phone distractions with 'Forest' app
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead