U.K. parents speak out about son killed by driver from Aiken

By Naomi Ruchim
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONDON (CBS News) - British parents who have been fighting for justice since their 19-year-old son was killed three years ago gave their first U.S. interview to CBS Mornings following last week’s guilty plea by a woman from Aiken.

On Thursday, Aiken native Anne Sacoolas, 45, admitted she struck and killed Harry Dunn with her car while he was riding his motorcycle in the United Kingdom.

Working for a U.S. intelligence agency at the time, Sacoolas had claimed diplomatic immunity, and the U.S. declined to send her back to Britain to face charges. She entered her plea in a virtual court appearance.

Anne Sacoolas
Anne Sacoolas(WRDW)

The judge told her that she had shown remorse by pleading guilty and by taking part in the court process, which she was not compelled to do.

However, “you can’t take a life and not answer for that,” said Tim Dunn, Harry Dunn’s father.

Charlotte Charles, the motorcyclist’s mother, said the family “had no idea what a battle it would be” to find justice for their son.

CRIME | Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death

The judge directed that Sacoolas, a mother of three, attend the sentencing next month in person, but it’s unclear if she will.

The order – and any sentence – are unenforceable.

Dunn’s parents say they do not want to separate Sacoolas from her children.

“Whether you kill somebody intentionally or unintentionally, as Anne Sacoolas did, you know, accountability still needs to be had,” Charles said. “You can’t just simply decide to walk away and expect us to move forward as a family. We’ve lost everything. We had everything taken from us.”

The motorcyclist’s parents say the ordeal has taken a toll on their mental health, but their son was worth the fight.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

