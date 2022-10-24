South Carolina agencies partnering to combat opioid crisis

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say overdose deaths in the two-state continue to be a problem that’s only getting worse.

In South Carolina, DHEC and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to start a new program to slow down the number of victims.

For almost a decade, an increasing number of South Carolinians are falling victim to the opioid crisis.

“It’s life or death,” said Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland.

The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services show in 2020, 1,734 South Carolinians died from an overdose. Fourteen hundred were from opioids, and 1,100 involved fentanyl.

Edgefield County says they’re not immune to these statistics.

“Edgefield County’s overdose record is horrible,” said Rowland. “Nineteen and 20 were just off the charts. Twenty-one was no better, and that’s when we started looking into this.”

Rowland is talking about his agency’s partnership with DHEC on the ‘Cope Program.’ It stands for community opioid paramedic education.

“We are amped up about the opportunity to put this on the ground,” he said.

The program uses referrals from EMS, law enforcement, and hospitals to identify survivors and have follow-up visits 72 hours after the overdose.

The response team will do home visits to educate them and counsel them.

Garrett Lynn is the director of emergency services in Edgefield County. He said, “a lot of times when they’re released from the hospital there is no additional help for them.”

This program is a chance for law enforcement and EMS to get more involved in the community and understand victims’ stories.

“We don’t want to lose any more lives due to overdoses because of the opioid epidemic,” said Lynn.

