S.C. teachers and students celebrate International Bat Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is celebrating International Bat Week, with teachers and students across the Palmetto State.

The department is asking teachers to encourage their students to participate in a drawing contest, while educating them about bats and the benefits they offer to our everyday lives. The contest will run during the dates of International Bat Week, Oct. 24 through 31.

The drawing should demonstrate what to do if they, a friend or family member, or a pet, finds a bat or has direct contact with a bat.

Terri McCollister, the department’s Rabies Program Leader, states, “This year’s campaign to engage students is another opportunity to educate and spread awareness about bats, who unfortunately, have a generally bad reputation. We are excited to receive the entries and share the winners during bat week.”

“While bats are one of the more recognizable rabies vector species that can carry and transmit the rabies virus, not every bat is infected with rabies. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems. They deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister shares.

Members of the South Carolina Bat Working Group and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have compiled a list of events being held in celebration of the week.

The events list and more information about the drawing contest are available on the department’s website.

Contact a wildlife control operator or visit the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control Bat webpage to learn how to safely capture a bat, so it can be tested for rabies.

