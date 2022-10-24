Submit Photos/Videos
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting.

On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr.

An incident report said officers found the man slumped over the center console with blood inside the vehicle. The victim had a gunshot wound on his face. The man did not have a pulse on discovery.

Police located shell casings on the floorboard but did not find a firearm. The coroner found an injury on the man’s hand which could have been a defensive wound and said that the shooting could have happened several hours before the victim was found.

The investigation found a round had struck the steering column and bullet fragments were found on the passenger seat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

