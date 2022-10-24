National Assessment of Educational Progress posts Ga., S.C. student scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia students’ scores on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress were in line with the national average. Whereas South Carolina scores remain steady in grade four, while measurably declining in grade eight.

In most subject areas, the percentages of Georgia students performing at the basic and proficient levels were not “significantly different” than in 2019, according to National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the assessment.

In fourth-grade math and reading, Georgia students’ average scores were identical to the national averages. Georgia students’ average score was a point higher than the national average in eighth-grade reading and two points lower in eighth-grade math.

South Carolina’s fourth-graders had an average score of 234 in 2022 compared to 237 in 2019, in math. In reading, the fourth-graders averaged a score of 216 compared to 216. The state’s eighth-graders average math score was 269 compared to 276. In reading, their average score was 254 in 2022 compared to 259 in 2019.

State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, stated, “Given the impact of the pandemic on several years of these students’ schooling, I am encouraged to see them performing at the national average and with no significant changes in performance compared to 2019. That’s a testament to the hard work of teachers and students across this state.”

“Knowing that there is still work to be done together, we will remain laser-focused on academic recovery and providing the resources schools and teachers need to invest in students and their success,” Superintendent Woods continued.

Molly Spearman, South Carolina’s Superintendent, said, “The results we see nationwide were perhaps expected but are no less concerning for educators who anticipated the consequences school closures would have on student achievement. While our state maintained its performance overall as the nation showed a significant decline, these results confirm there is still much work to do.

“We commend the work of educators to help students recover and reaffirm commitments to double down on efforts that will address the needs of all students and prepare them for college, career, and citizenship,” Superintendent Spearman continues.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, “the progress proficient achievement level ‘does not represent grade-level proficiency as determined by other assessment standards.’ Proficient means a student ‘demonstrates solid academic performance and competency over challenging subject matter.’”

Though there are no local statistics available, the department of education advises parents that they should use state-level assessment scores and local benchmarks to gauge their child’s learning.

According to The Associated Press, The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.

Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as the “Nation’s Report Card,” is a nationally representative assessment administered every two years to a sample of fourth and eighth graders, from a sample of schools across each state.

