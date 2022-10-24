Submit Photos/Videos
Gas prices fall in Georgia, South Carolina over past week

By Staff
Oct. 24, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week, in addition to the continued decrease in national prices.

According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have decreased by 5 cents from last week’s average, declining to $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

Augusta saw a 6-cent decrease from last week’s price, our current price of $3.11 still beats the rest of the Peach State.

South Carolina saw a decrease in prices over the past week, averaging 6 cents. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price declined, with costs at 5 cents to $3.32 per gallon.

The national average gas price per gallon also decreased, averaging $3.79 per gallon as of Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, stated, “Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average. With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

“Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians,” De Haan continued.

