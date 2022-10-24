Submit Photos/Videos
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home

Quinton Simon
Quinton Simon(Gray)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested four people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon.

Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.

Officials say the three people refused to move out of the roadway, so they arrested William Garrett, Wanda Boatwright, and John Boatwright.

All three are charged with disorderly conduct.

Upon learning about the arrests on Buckhalter Road Friday night, Chief Hadley asked the CCPD Office of Professional Standards to review the incident in its entirety. That review will take place this week.

Chatham County Police also confirmed with WTOC Sunday afternoon that a fourth person was arrested Saturday night for banging on the windows and doors of the missing toddler’s home.

Officials say Kimberly Tahyer was arrested and charged with criminal trespass & booked into the Chatham County detention center.

