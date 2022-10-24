Submit Photos/Videos
Family-friendly shows directly support Salvation Army Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army will host a family-friendly concert that will support the Center of Hope’s ongoing efforts.

According to the Salvation Army, Harris III will perform two shows at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Franklynn Hall at the Kroc Center on Oct. 29.

Harris III is a master illusionist who has performed for and spoken live to more than two million people in more than 30 countries on six continents. His performances have aired on the Travel Channel, ABC Family, and famed YouTube channels like Dude Perfect.

Ticket sales from both shows will support the Salvation Army Center of Hope’s services to provide support to individuals and families in need.

General admission tickets for each show are $20. VIP tickets are $35, where VIP attendees will sit in the first six rows and will be able to have a private meet-and-greet with Harris III after each show.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is the only family shelter in Augusta, and it houses over twenty children on any given night. Harris III is a Master Illusionist with a message of hope and fellowship, and this is sure to be a special show for everyone attending.

