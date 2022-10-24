Submit Photos/Videos
Evans Middle School student charged in threat

Evans Middle School
Evans Middle School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans Middle School student has been charged with making a threat of violence against the school.

It happened Monday according to the Columbia County School District.

Students reported to school administrators that another student made threatening comments. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats.

It was quickly discovered there was no danger to the school, and the day continued as normal, the district said.

In addition to the charge, the student will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the distrct said.

It was the second such incident in the past few days for Columbia County.

On Thursday, a Grovetown Middle School teacher received a report from a student who overheard a threat. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the student who made the threat had no access to firearms, and has now been charged with terroristic threats. The student will be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct, the district said.

Richmond County schools has dealt with some similar situations recently.

  • On Wednesday, T.W. Josey High School went on lockdown for a time after a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
  • Earlier in the week, Taveon E. Kennedy was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts as well as having a weapon on school grounds at Cross Creek High, according to authorities.
  • Oct. 19: At Glenn Hills High School, there was an altercation involving two students and as the incident was being addressed, one of the students was observed with a knife, school officials said.
  • Oct. 13, a Sue Reynolds Elementary student began making threats against the school while on a bus, school officials reported. No weapons were found and no students or staff were believed to be in danger.
  • Oct. 12: A student brought a small pocketknife to Wilkinsion Gardens Elementary in Richmond County and took it out to show other students during a fire drill. The teacher saw the item and immediately secured it.

