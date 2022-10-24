Edgefield County schools make strides in statewide ratings

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently released data for 2021-22 school year South Carolina report cards offers positive news for Edgefield County School District students and schools, the district said Monday.

For the first time in over a decade, no schools in the district are rated as “below average” or “unsatisfactory” and all are rated as “average” or “good.”

Douglas Elementary School in particular showed dramatic improvement in moving from “below average” to “good,” while JET Middle School and Merriwether Middle School also rated as “good” on 2021-22 report cards.

A school rating of “good” means school performance exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the “Profile of the South Carolina Graduate.” A school rating of “average” means school performance meets the criteria to ensure students are meeting the profile.

Edgefield County School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman says while the school district remains focused on future gains in student academic performance, the 2021-22 report card data is encouraging.

Edgefield County School District data (Contributed)

“The new school report cards show we are on the right track and accelerating in the right direction,” O’Gorman said. “We understand we have a lot of work left to do, but it feels good to see data like this because we know how hard all of our administrators, teachers and students are working to improve academic performance.”

The 2021-22 data shows an upward trend in student English language arts scores. Student math scores in the district are increasing even as statewide math scores continue to decline.

Profile of the South Carolina Graduate (Contributed)

Douglas Elementary School Principal LaSonja Hagans says the latest school report card rating has been a big boost to “Panther Pride” as the school continues to set new goals and change community expectations.

“I’m so proud of everyone here at Douglas Elementary,” Hagans said. “We are changing the culture and showing everyone how awesome we can be. It shows how much progress we’ve made already and we’re really just getting started. I could not be more excited for our students and families or more proud of our teachers and staff.”

From left are Douglas Elementary School second-grade students Madelin Cabrera and Joshua Herrin. (Contributed)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.